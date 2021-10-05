Taking my own flight

Yuli Gerardo writes about the search to find home in the US—a challenging experience that demanded she leave the nest, spread her wings, and fly. (Clio Reese Sady)

A lesson in my life that I will hold forever, is being alone in the United States.I am facing life all on my own,

It is difficult learning to fly solo,

I am still a baby eagle feeling fragile, cowardly, tiny, full of insecurities,

who still needs her mother to teach her to fly.

But that is not possible, the mother eagle is on the other side of that giant sky scraper,

sky scraper which contains an invisible barrier,

making it impossible for the eagle to reunite with her family.

I am alone in the nest, in a tall and grand tree surrounded by thorns, full of fragile branches,

I am in the ugliest tree on the path,

I look down and I am afraid,

afraid to spread my wings and fall,

as I did once, shattering my feelings,

heart crushed like an ant, self-esteem so low that it pierced through earth.

I became inundated in my own tears without knowing how to swim, I became used to the pain;

my wounds are yet to heal and I do not want to get hurt again,

I injected a syringe in myself, full of poison called fear, I feel how little by little it runs through my body,

suddenly in the blink of an eye, it takes over my being.

As I snuggle up in a corner of my nest,

all I think about is the great emptiness I feel, big and infinite as the ocean.

I watch how the other golden eagles have taken flight,

They fly so high they surpass the clouds, their wings carrying a work of art; brown feathers mixed with white, as if they carry the earth and sky with them.

I imagine what it would be like to fly, flying between the trees, the sky,

passing over the sea and feeling the breeze.

I stare at the horizon and hold my gaze

I look at my past, when I once flew over 2,863 kilometers, I wonder,

how it is that I flew so much, searching for my own place and I did not give up, just as I am doing now.

I must take my flight, search for my roots, find myself and let this present become the past,

I know this will be difficult and it will come at a great cost, the time has come to leave this nest and go in search of a better one,

I take a deep breath and tell myself, you can do it, the things that are truly worth it will never come easy.

I spread my wings, I begin to fly with serenity and majesty, I cannot believe that I am doing it, that I am going after my dreams, on the way I have found a lake,

I look at my reflection and I realize that I have the character of a Warrior,

the strength, the courage, the dominion and that I symbolize the self-sacrifice my parents endured in order to sustain me.



I continue on with my journey, flying higher and higher, I observe everything around me and I enjoy it,

I will continue flying until I find myself.

***

My poem is dedicated to all those young immigrants who have the courage to leave their home, their family, their life. I know that it is not easy to face the world alone, but when you feel that you can no longer and want to give up, please, feed yourself of the courage it took you to come to the United States, and keep flying because remember that you came in search of your dreams, you are strong, you are admirable, you do believe in yourself, I believe in you. we will achieve everything, remember that the American dream is not easy but it is not impossible either.

Translated from Spanish by Josue Solis

Emprendiendo mi vuelo

Algo que siempre tendre de leccion en mi Vida es estar sola en los

Estados Unidos,

estoy enfrentando la Vida a mi manera,

es algo dificil porque estoy aprendiendo a volar sola,

sigo siendo una aguilita; fragil, cobarde, diminuta, llena de inseguridades,

quien todavia necesita que su mama le ensene a volar,

pero eso no es possible, porque ella se encuentra al otro lado de aquel rasca cielo gigante,

el rasca cielo contiene una barrera invisible, la cual permite que sea imposible que el aguila

pueda juntarse con su familia.

estoy sola en el nido, en un largo y gran arbol rodeado de espinas, lleno de ramas fragiles,

estoy en el arbol mas feo del sendero,

miro hacia abajo y tengo miedo,

miedo de extender mis alas y caerme,

como ya lo hice una vez, mis sentimientos quedaron destrozados,

mi Corazon quedo aplastado como una hormiga, mi autoestima bajo mucho

que traspaso la tierra,

me hundi en mis propias lagrimas sin saber nadar, me acostumbre al dolor;

mis heridas aun no estan curadas y no quiero lastimarme de nuevo,

yo misma me inyecte una jeringa, llena de veneno llamado miedo, solo siento como poco a poco va recorriendo mi cuerpo y de repente en un abrir y cerrar de ojos se apodero de mi.

me voy a una esquina de mi nido y me acurruco,

solo pienso en el gran vacio que siento,

que es tan grande e infinito como el oceano.

miro que las demas aguilas de oro que han emprendido su vuelo,

vuelan tan alto que traspasan las nubes,

en sus alas llevan una obra de arte; sus plumas color cafes mixtiadas con blanco, simulan que llevan la tierra y cielo en ellas.

me imagino el como seria poder hacer eso, volar entre los arboles, el cielo,

pasar por encima del mar y sentir su brisa.

Miro fijamente hacia el horizonte y mantengo mi mirada,

Miro mi pasado un pasado en el cual vole 2,863.2KM, me pregunto,

El como es que vole tanto y fui en busca de mi propio lugar y no me rrendi, como lo estoy haciendo ahora.

tengo que emprender mi vuelo, buscar mis raices, encontrarme y dejar este presente como pasado,

se que sera dificil y me costara mucho, es hora de dejar este nido e ir en busca de uno mejor,

respiro profundo y me digo a mi misma, puedes hacerlo, las cosas que

realmente valen la pena nunca seran faciles.

Extiendo mis alas, comienzo a volar sereno y majestuoso, no puedo creer que lo estoy haciendo, que voy en busca de mis suenos, en el camino me eh encontrado con un lago,

Miro mi reflejo en el y me doy cuenta que tengo el caracter de Guerrero,

la fuerza, la Valentia, el dominio y que simbolizo el autosacrficio de mis padres que an echo para sustentarme.

Sigo con mi recorrido, sigo volando, cada vez mas alto, observo todo a mi alrededor y disfruto, y lo seguire haciendo hasta encontrarme.

***

Mi poema es dedicado a todos esos jovenes inmigrantes que tienen el valor de dejar su casa, su famila, su vida, se que no es facil enfrentar el mundo solo, pero cuando sientas que ya no puedes y quieres dejarlo todo, por favor, alimentate de las agallas que tomaste para venir a los Estados Unidos, y sigue volando porque recuerda que veniste en busca de tus suenos, eres fuerte, eres admirable, tu crees en ti, yo creo en ti, lograremos todo, recuerda que el sueno Americano no es facil pero tampoco es imposible.