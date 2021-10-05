Once upon a time when we all lived in the forest

musicians came to tall slippery stones twice their height

and sang of emperors who emptied buckets

of opals and amethysts

over cliffs to be eaten by wild beasts.

Once upon a time a broken rib cage

big as a city covered with purple flowers

where languid women feasted on poppies and teased foxcubs,

tickling their bellies.

Once upon a time wolves rode painted ferris wheels

higher than the highest trees and took bites out of the moon.

White blood flowed in rivers where underwater nightclubs

flashed disco balls and salmon ate sequins. Masked dancers

partnered only by their own shadows. Pearl-handled revolvers

grew like toadstools in circles on funeral moss,

thick and squelchy.

The wizard’s hit moved around, a road of shiny pebbles

and a low thatched roof,

spellbooks made of stinging blue flowering nettles.

Don’t touch. A tiger that leapt out of the noonday sun.

Once upon a time when church bells rang in tall dark pines

and toy cars croaked on lilypads like frogs.

Once upon a time there was no time,

Death and Love slept in each other’s arms.

Julia Vinograd was Berkeley’s informal “poet laureate.” Her poems about Telegraph Avenue and life in Berkeley in the late 60’s and beyond were beloved by many. She died in December, 2018.