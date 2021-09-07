The artwork on our September cover is by ira clarke. You can find more of their art on their instagram page (@plantneighbor) or get in touch with them by email at roseatespoonbill@protonmail.com.
Our September cover
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est 1995. A publication of Youth Spirit Artworks.
