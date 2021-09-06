Twisted image

Arts and Culture, Cartoons
A four panel cartoon. Panel 1: two hairy businessmen sit at a table at a restaurant holding a menu with a server in the background. One says "meat!" and the other says "meat!" Panel 2: The first person holds up a piece of paper and says "sign contract" and the second says "no" Panel 3: The first person hits the second on the head with a bat. Panel 4: The first person says "sign contract" and the other says "OK."

Ace Backwords is a homeless writer and artist who lives in Berkeley, California. You can find more writing on his blogs.