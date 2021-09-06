Remembering Robin Silver

Robin blowing bubbles at a community art party at the Here/There encampment in 2019. (Alastair Boone)

Robin Silver—musician, artist, audio engineer, and once-member of the Here/There encampment— died on January 15, 2021. He is deeply missed by our Street Spirit community and the many people with whom he crossed paths in the East Bay and beyond. Robin was a gentle soul—deeply curious and, as one friend of his said, “so intensely and intimately engaged with every inch of life.” He loved producing music and videos with Berkeley Community Media, and attending (or playing) shows at Art House Gallery. Earlier in life, he was a frequent attendee of renaissance faires, where he made many friends and found community. He was once in a band called Tired of Sleeping, which brought him great pleasure. He was deeply in love with his wife, Theresa Morgan, who passed in 2013—the grief from her death is what precipitated his homelessness.

Robin sent us the poem below shortly before his passing. May his words carry his spirit forward.

Redtail hawk

By Robin Silver

Circling out of the summer sun,

A red tail catches your wondering eye.

Like a message from beyond

On a winged melody,

To each that he sees

A different vision he brings.

Don’t even ask him why.

He knows you already know

Somewhere deep inside.

Once again the prospect

Of limitless creation astounds me!

Something in the beating wings

Something in this song that brings me back again,

Free, singing like songbird.

While silently, the silver gliders

By the Palisades fly higher.

Effortlessly floating on

A summer thermocline.

I watch my shadow ripple like a wave

Down upon the vineyard rows.

Two lovers raise their tangled heads

From a field of mustard yellow.

They take the time to smile

And say hello to me.

Brighter than any noonday sun

I have ever seen.

Almost blinded by

Their upturned upon hearts

Like children, with their souls

Flung wide open.

Chasin a rainbow

Hopin for a dance with destiny.

So I shook my wing,

And I dropped a feather

Just to let them know I know.

I watched their tears of joy

Begin to flow like a river

Back to the sea.

So I took the feather home with me

And I tucked my lover in.

Tied it to this old guitar

And now this memory I’m singin

And once again the prospect

Of limitless creation astounds me.