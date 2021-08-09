Optimism is real…isn’t it?

My soul refuses to die

even with a heart full of pain

and eyes full of cries

in the words of Maya Angelou,

“still I rise.”

Call me a phoenix

because from the ashes

this little ghetto bird still flies.

Tears are nothing more than your mind’s fears

and fears are nothing more than the realization of bravery

in a world so cold, a little girl so bold

doing her best not to unfold.

What’s optimism?

kinda hard to answer when you’re focused on pessimism

but the hopes of happiness got me driven.

I know this sounds crazy

and some might call me lazy

because no matter how much I want to

I can’t stop the killing of beautiful black babies.

Trying to be optimistic

while not becoming sadistic.

My soul refuses to die

At times my eyes are so dehydrated that I can’t even cry

but I’m optimistic.

Attempting not to be so sadistic.

Optimism, it’s real, isn’t it?

Tiara Swearington is an unhoused writer and poet who lives in Oakland.