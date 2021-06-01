Our June cover

An illustrated poster that reads "stop evictions!". In the middle. At the center, people with different skin colors grab each others wrists, forming a circle shape. In the middle of the circle, there is a an image of a house with multicolored windows. The poster is bright and uses shades of yellow, pink, green, and blue.
Dave Loewenstein

The cover of our June issue is a poster design by Dave Loewenstein, which originally appeared in our March anti-eviction poster issue. It can be found and downloaded here.