We want to work and pay our way—

yes we, America’s tempest-tossed.

We’re part of and beyond the fray

in actions paving our own way,

while vowing our feeble best to stay

afloat by these, our teeming shores.

We want to work and pay our way—

yes we, America’s tempest-tossed.

Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.