People’s Park celebrates 52 years of community in Berkeley

(Kit Castagne)

Berkeley-based pop-punk band, Sarchasm, plays on the People’s Park stage. As they play, a group of 30-some people dance in the rain. Sarchasm was one of 17 musical groups and individuals who performed at the April 25 celebration.

(Kit Castagne)

(Kit Castagne)

(Kit Castagne)

The group who gathered on the rainy afternoon was a diverse mix of folks of all ages, and included both those who live at the park and those who simply enjoy the community it offers. Some pointed out that this was the first anniverary in recent memory where there were actually people living at the park—a new development since the COVID pandemic. Before COVID, UC police did not allow people to set up tents and stay over night.

(Kit Castagne)

(Kit Castagne)

As People’s Park stares down the barrel of the UC’s 2022 development plans, students and community members have joined forces in recent months to protest the proposed student housing, and bring new life to the park. Art classes, self defense classes, food distribution, and more take place on a weekly basis these days. To learn more, check out @peoplesparkberkeley on Instagram, and check out the People’s Park Committee meetings every Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

(Kit Castagne)