Seeing that you are depressed

why don’t you give your mind a rest.

Kick off your shoes

take off your socks

don’t answer the door

if anyone should knock.

Let things happen

as it will

for we both know that time

doesn’t stand still.

I hope this thought has relieved your mind

because if it hasn’t I have wasted my time.

Skinny (also known by her birth name of Michelle Spearman) was a beloved unhoused community member who lived in Oakland, and a founding member of the 37MLK encampment community. She died in April, 2021 at the age of 61. May this poem preserve her voice in our pages and beyond.