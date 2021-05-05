Depressed

Seeing that you are depressed 
why don’t you give your mind a rest. 
Kick off your shoes 
take off your socks 
don’t answer the door 
if anyone should knock. 
Let things happen 
as it will 
for we both know that time 
doesn’t stand still. 
I hope this thought has relieved your mind 
because if it hasn’t I have wasted my time. 

Skinny (also known by her birth name of Michelle Spearman) was a beloved unhoused community member who lived in Oakland, and a founding member of the 37MLK encampment community. She died in April, 2021 at the age of 61. May this poem preserve her voice in our pages and beyond.