Mommy’s sorry I can’t be perfect

I’m trying.

Whenever I’m weak, I think

Jada’Marie is worth it.

It may not seem like it

But please never get it confused

money, niggas, or the bottle,

never come before you.

You’re the essence of perfection

mommy wanna be just like you

mommy just got an addiction,

hard to stop the use.

I know I’ve let you down in the past,

but for your forgiveness I’d walk a thousand miles

and let a million moons pass.

Mommy may think I need alcohol

but mommy knows she needs you if nothing at all.

I can’t promise I’ll put the bottle down soon.

I wanna be honest

and keep it true.

If I’ve ever caused you hurt, this is my apology to you:

Please know, mommy never meant to.

You’ll be wonderful in spite of me

I’m honored your greatness comes from a single part of me

I can’t say it enough, but this is my apology.

I can’t be the mommy you want or the mommy you need.

But when you think of perfection, I hope one day, sincerely, you think of me.



Apology to Jada’Marie.