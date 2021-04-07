My father trusted her.

Hours of courtroom litigations

promising us that she got a new place

and she’ll never pick up a pipe again.

It only took 48 hours of visitation

before I was sleeping in a bando,

rat feces pushed aside

for a makeshift mattress made for one.

Seven-year-old girl

eyes no longer full of wonder

instead this baby girl just

sit and ponder…when will she

take another hit?

Better yet,

when will I get hit?

And can I even fathom to

figure out what I did to deserve it?

Nasty sweat and pungent piss

heavy body on top, with a

sideline coach cooing,

“Baby be a good girl and do it like this.”

Whatever a 8 ball is worth

was worth more

than your daughter forever

feeling like a whore.

Rats and roaches

crawl on the floor.

“Mama I’m hungry”

“Go sit down, the dope man’s at the door.”

Tiara Swearington is an unhoused writer and poet who lives in Oakland.