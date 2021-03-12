City of Oakland closes the encampment at Union Point Park

City officials are discussing opening Oakland’s first sanctioned encampment for the residents being displaced from the marina.

Under pressure from neighboring marina residents, a state commission called the BCDC ordered the City of Oakland to evict homeless encampment residents from Union Point Park, many of whom have lived there for seven years or more. Since October, the city of Oakland has been under orders to evict the encampment, or face a potential $6,000 daily fine starting February 12. This is the story of the fight over Union Point Park.

Thomas Brouns and David Rodriguez

David Rodriguez is the Associate Producer of this video. Sam Grant is supervising producer.