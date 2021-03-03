The Street Sprit anti-eviction art kit

The anti-eviction poster issue will be available for purchase from Street Spirit vendors throughout the month of March. When you buy a print paper, you will receive six huge and beautiful anti-eviction posters, each of them in full color and measuring 17 in x 22 in.

These six posters also available for download below, along with a handful of other beautiful anti-eviction posters that are only available online. Browse through them below, and then download the images of your choosing in high-resolution from this digital folder. You may do what you like with the posters, whether that be hanging in your homes or camp, or taking with you to protest in the streets.

If you choose to download the posters instead of buying the March issue from a vendor, consider donating to Street Spirit here.

More from the anti-eviction issue

Our article about how art can stop evictions can be found here.

Check out a recipe and tips for wheatpasting here, and a page of protest songs to stop evictions here.

Learn more about these images and the artists who made them here.

Poster gallery

Inti Gonzalez

David Solnit

Jax/San Francisco Poster Syndicate

Rini Templeton and Melanie Cervantes

Suzi Garner, Toan Nguyen, and the residents of the Seabreeze encampment. Photo by Mark Leong.

Mona Caron and David Solnit

Only online

Leslie Dryer

Yesica Prado and Toan Ngyuen

Krista Mcatee

Ava Blu Ganaden

Aceeyah Safi-Eddine

Jason Powell-Smith

Brandon Harris

Dave Loewenstein