Songs to stop evictions

Songs are poetry meant to be sung out loud. Street Spirit shares these songs to help us protect our neighbors (and ourselves) from eviction—now on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find links to listen to these songs and learn them by ear. Thank you to the New York State Poor People’s Campaign Song and Chant Sheet and Charon Hribar for gathering and sharing these anti-eviction songs.Yara Allen, Co-Director of Theomusicology and Movement Arts of the Poor People’s Campaign, said:
“Songs create a common language. A place for collective identity. A personality for a movement. A place for collective effervescence. A place for prophetic imagination (think, John Lennon’s Imagine…). A safe place to land when it gets rough. A rough place to land when the oppressor thinks it’s safe. An interpretation of the times. Music confuses the enemy. It has the potential to reach the heart. A song can creep through cracks and crevices, and follow you home at night, and wake you out of your sleep.”
***
Getting into step
Adapted by Avery Brook and Charon Hribar
Listen here
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
We’re getting into step
We’re getting into step
We’re getting into step to win our freedom
Too many years we’ve been divided
Now’s the time to unify
We’re getting into step to win our freedom
People thrown out of their homes
The homeless union daily grows
We’re getting into step to win our freedom
A housing crisis on the rise
Communities we organize
We’re getting into step to win our freedom
Somebody’s Hurting My Brother
By Yara Allen
Listen here
Somebody’s hurting my brother
and it’s gone on far too long
Yes, it’s gone on far too long
It’s gone on far too long
I said, somebody’s hurting my brother
and it’s gone on far too long
and we won’t be silent anymore.
Somebody’s tryin’ to take our housing
and it’s gone on far too long
yes, it’s gone on far too long
it’s gone on far too long
I said, somebody’s tryin’ to take our housing
and it’s gone on far too long
and we won’t be silent anymore.
Nobody’s housing our people
and it’s gone on far too long
yes, it’s gone on far too long
it’s gone on far too long
I said, nobody’s housing our people
and it’s gone on far too long
and we won’t be silent anymore.
Somebody’s hurting poor people…
Somebody’s hurting our children…
Somebody’s hurting families…
Somebody’s hurting veterans…
Rich Man’s House
By Minka Wiltz and the Economic Human Rights Choir of the New Freedom Bus
Listen here
I went down to the rich man’s house
And I took back what he stole from me
Took back my dignity
Took back my humanity (2x)
And now it’s under my feet (where?) Under my feet (where?)
Under my feet (where?)
Under my feet
Ain’t gonna let no system walk all over me
Went down to the landlords house
Took back my dignity
Took back my humanity (2x)
And now it’s under my feet (where?) Under my feet (where?)
Under my feet (where?)
Under my feet
Ain’t gonna let no system walk all over me
Went down to the HUD office…
Went down to the jailhouse…
Went down to the welfare office…
Went down to the Governor’s house…
Strange things
Adapted by the Vermont Solidarity Singers
Listen here
Our homes our lives our bodies not for sale
We struggle to change a system that has failed
Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be
Housing is a human right
A right for you and me
Our homes our lives our bodies not for sale
Our governor’s (senators’…) promises each one has failed
Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be
Housing is a human right
A right for you and me
Our homes our live our bodies not for sale
We struggle to change a system that has failed
Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be
If we build a system good for you and me
Which Side Are You On
By Florence Reece, Adapted by the NYS PPC
Listen here
Which side are you on oh
Which side are you on
They’re reaping the profits
They fill our heads with lies
These housing profiteers don’t care if we live or die
Affordable housing
Is a human right
Housing now is what we need
We won’t go without a fight
Housing not shelters
We’re fighting for our lives
Housing rights are what we need and we’re here to organize
Don’t stand for their evictions
The rent is too damn high
Us poor folks haven’t got a chance unless we organize
Come all, you good people
Good news to you, I’ll tell
Of how a fusion movement
Has come in here to dwell
Fight poverty, not the poor
By Lu Aya
If you’re ready for equality let me hear you roar
Fight poverty, not the poor
Fight poverty, not the poor
We see greed and corruption behind their golden doors
Fight poverty, not the poor
Fight poverty, not the poor
Neighbor Neighbor Can’t You See
By Military Cadence
Listen here
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
rent cancellation’s what we need (2x)
Oh oh oh oh oh, housing evictions got to go (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
why housing rights are what we need (2x)
Oh oh oh oh oh, slumlords you got to go (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
why rent control is what we need (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
why affordable housing is what we need (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
why low-income coops are what we need (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see
why community housing’s what we need (2x)
Oh oh oh oh oh, displacement’s got to go (2x)
Housing is a human right
that’s why today we stand and fight (2x)
Oh oh oh oh oh, profiteers have got to go (2x)
Neighbor neighbor can’t you see permanent housing’s what we need (2x)
Oh oh oh oh oh, warehousing’s got to go (2x)
Ain’t no way we’re backing down we’re rising up, the time is now (2x)
Rise up (Call and response)
By Charon Hribar and Jose Vasquez
Listen here
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
We ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around
Because the people united will stand our ground
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
The powers that be can’t keep us down
We’re gonna rise up and turn the world around
Rise up come on and rise up
Rise up come on and rise up
The people are ready so follow our lead
We’ll put an end to the violence, the hatred and greed
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
Rise up we’re gonna rise up
Rise up
Rise up
Rise up
Rise up
I am not afraid
By the peace poets
Listen here
I am not afraid
I am not afraid
I will die for liberation
Cause I know why I was made
I am not afraid
I am not afraid
I will march for liberation
Cause I know why I was made
I am not afraid
I am not afraid
I will sing for liberation
Cause I know why I was made
Live…
Stand…