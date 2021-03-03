Songs to stop evictions

Songs are poetry meant to be sung out loud. Street Spirit shares these songs to help us protect our neighbors (and ourselves) from eviction—now on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find links to listen to these songs and learn them by ear. Thank you to the New York State Poor People’s Campaign Song and Chant Sheet and Charon Hribar for gathering and sharing these anti-eviction songs.Yara Allen, Co-Director of Theomusicology and Movement Arts of the Poor People’s Campaign, said:

“Songs create a common language. A place for collective identity. A personality for a movement. A place for collective effervescence. A place for prophetic imagination (think, John Lennon’s Imagine…). A safe place to land when it gets rough. A rough place to land when the oppressor thinks it’s safe. An interpretation of the times. Music confuses the enemy. It has the potential to reach the heart. A song can creep through cracks and crevices, and follow you home at night, and wake you out of your sleep.”

***

Getting into step

Adapted by Avery Brook and Charon Hribar

Listen here

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

We’re getting into step

We’re getting into step

We’re getting into step to win our freedom

Too many years we’ve been divided

Now’s the time to unify

We’re getting into step to win our freedom

People thrown out of their homes

The homeless union daily grows

We’re getting into step to win our freedom

A housing crisis on the rise

Communities we organize

We’re getting into step to win our freedom

Somebody’s Hurting My Brother

By Yara Allen

Listen here

Somebody’s hurting my brother

and it’s gone on far too long

Yes, it’s gone on far too long

It’s gone on far too long

I said, somebody’s hurting my brother

and it’s gone on far too long

and we won’t be silent anymore.

Somebody’s tryin’ to take our housing

and it’s gone on far too long

yes, it’s gone on far too long

it’s gone on far too long

I said, somebody’s tryin’ to take our housing

and it’s gone on far too long

and we won’t be silent anymore.

Nobody’s housing our people

and it’s gone on far too long

yes, it’s gone on far too long

it’s gone on far too long

I said, nobody’s housing our people

and it’s gone on far too long

and we won’t be silent anymore.

Somebody’s hurting poor people…

Somebody’s hurting our children…

Somebody’s hurting families…

Somebody’s hurting veterans…

Rich Man’s House

By Minka Wiltz and the Economic Human Rights Choir of the New Freedom Bus

Listen here

I went down to the rich man’s house

And I took back what he stole from me

Took back my dignity

Took back my humanity (2x)

And now it’s under my feet (where?) Under my feet (where?)

Under my feet (where?)

Under my feet

Ain’t gonna let no system walk all over me

Went down to the landlords house

Took back my dignity

Took back my humanity (2x)

And now it’s under my feet (where?) Under my feet (where?)

Under my feet (where?)

Under my feet

Ain’t gonna let no system walk all over me

Went down to the HUD office…

Went down to the jailhouse…

Went down to the welfare office…

Went down to the Governor’s house…

Strange things

Adapted by the Vermont Solidarity Singers

Listen here

Our homes our lives our bodies not for sale

We struggle to change a system that has failed

Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be

Housing is a human right

A right for you and me

Our homes our lives our bodies not for sale

Our governor’s (senators’…) promises each one has failed

Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be

Housing is a human right

A right for you and me

Our homes our live our bodies not for sale

We struggle to change a system that has failed

Strange things have happened here no stranger would it be

If we build a system good for you and me

Which Side Are You On

By Florence Reece, Adapted by the NYS PPC

Listen here

Which side are you on oh

Which side are you on

They’re reaping the profits

They fill our heads with lies

These housing profiteers don’t care if we live or die

Affordable housing

Is a human right

Housing now is what we need

We won’t go without a fight

Housing not shelters

We’re fighting for our lives

Housing rights are what we need and we’re here to organize

Don’t stand for their evictions

The rent is too damn high

Us poor folks haven’t got a chance unless we organize

Come all, you good people

Good news to you, I’ll tell

Of how a fusion movement

Has come in here to dwell

Fight poverty, not the poor

By Lu Aya

If you’re ready for equality let me hear you roar

Fight poverty, not the poor

Fight poverty, not the poor

We see greed and corruption behind their golden doors

Fight poverty, not the poor

Fight poverty, not the poor

Neighbor Neighbor Can’t You See

By Military Cadence

Listen here

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

rent cancellation’s what we need (2x)

Oh oh oh oh oh, housing evictions got to go (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

why housing rights are what we need (2x)

Oh oh oh oh oh, slumlords you got to go (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

why rent control is what we need (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

why affordable housing is what we need (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

why low-income coops are what we need (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see

why community housing’s what we need (2x)

Oh oh oh oh oh, displacement’s got to go (2x)

Housing is a human right

that’s why today we stand and fight (2x)

Oh oh oh oh oh, profiteers have got to go (2x)

Neighbor neighbor can’t you see permanent housing’s what we need (2x)

Oh oh oh oh oh, warehousing’s got to go (2x)

Ain’t no way we’re backing down we’re rising up, the time is now (2x)

Rise up (Call and response)

By Charon Hribar and Jose Vasquez

Listen here

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

We ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around

Because the people united will stand our ground

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

The powers that be can’t keep us down

We’re gonna rise up and turn the world around

Rise up come on and rise up

Rise up come on and rise up

The people are ready so follow our lead

We’ll put an end to the violence, the hatred and greed

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

Rise up we’re gonna rise up

Rise up

Rise up

Rise up

Rise up

I am not afraid

By the peace poets

Listen here

I am not afraid

I am not afraid

I will die for liberation

Cause I know why I was made

I am not afraid

I am not afraid

I will march for liberation

Cause I know why I was made

I am not afraid

I am not afraid

I will sing for liberation

Cause I know why I was made

Live…

Stand…