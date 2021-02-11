a mountain of ice
in front of us
a pestilence behind
on our right a firestorm
burning on our cheeks
on the left a flood
relentlessly rising:
there was no way to go
but up.
Claire J. Baker is a dedicated poet and a self-appointed peace activist.
