The color of a rainbow

You see a rainbow in the sky after it rain outside of your house. The first color you see in rainbow it is red like a fire car for a fire on a house. Second color you see is orange like the orange you eat for food in your life. Also color yellow like a banana you can eat in your life. Third color is green like plant in your life. Fourth color is blue also like the sky with cloud around it makes you happy. Fifth color is purple like a snake in a forest moving around the place. Overall that is the rainbow in your life today.

Isabel Gallegos is a youth participant at Youth Spirit Artworks.