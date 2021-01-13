View Articles in Other Categories

(Simone Rotman)

I recycle plastic

rummage through trash,

Live by the

freeway underpass,

I wear a smile

but really it’s just a mask,

How do I sleep

or eat you ask,

I figured

you’d misunderstand,

Think I’m a lazy

or a foolish man,

Without health insurance

or a retirement plan,

Living in a house

of cardboard built on sand,

Forever holding

out my hand,

You judge my clothing

prejudge my mind,

But you never

read my sign,

Walk by me and frown

every single time,

If for each spite

I only had a dime,

It should be a crime

poverty is an age-old color line,

You cringe openly

without hesitation,

I’m cut twice

by your discrimination

I bear the lashes

of societal-alienation,

I hurt, deep in my soul

but I keep hopin’,

That our communities

as a whole would be woken,

Please hear

what can’t be spoken,

I feel like a cast-away

I’m faithful but broken,

The poor found

lost in the open,

I’m optimistic

despite my mood,

Can I wash your windows

(translation)

I will work for food,

I fish off the pier

my valuables in a shoe box,

I don’t steal,

and I don’t smoke rocks,

Experience some setbacks

suffered some hard-knocks,

Two tours in Iraq,

nightmares that won’t stop,

I have P.T.S.D.

and other psychological knots,

Emotions which run

cold then hot,

Escaped my batterer,

ran for blocks,

With my purse, medication,

and the clothes on my back

When your spouse threatens

to kill you, take it as a fact,

I’m not for sale

I have no needle tracks,

My hunger not a scheme,

my homelessness not an act,

You wonder if I’ll

spend your 50 cents on crack,

I’d rather buy

a Cup-O-Noodle in fact,

Spiritually I feel abandoned

mentally I feel under attack,

There are gray areas

indeed lines get blurry,

You give suspiciously

with regret and worry,

Avert your eyes

and walk by in a hurry,

Before you judge me

please consider my story,

I’d tell it for a penny,

I am one of many.

This poem is part of a collection called EXHIBIT-A: HOMELESSNESS.