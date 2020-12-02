How to support unsheltered people in the winter months

| By
Features, YSA youth contributions
A digital image of a woman handing a bundle of food to an unsheltered man.
Inti Gonzalez/Youth Spirit Artworks

Living outside is never easy, but the rain and cold create additional burdens for unhoused people. The following is a list of items to keep on hand to help meet the immediate needs of unsheltered people during the winter months (and, for the most part, any time of year). These are all items that can be dropped off at an encampment, or handed to an individual in need.

In your backpack/handbag: 

Socks 

Underwear 

Long underwear and thermal shirts 

Undershirts 

Antibacterial for first aid 

Duct tape 

Batteries 

Bottled water 

Garbage bags 

Loaded Clipper cards or gift cards to places like Target, Home Depot, Shell, Chevron, Walmart, & McDonald’s 

In your garage: 

Tarps 

Rain gear 

Sleeping bags 

Bleach 

Clorox wipes 

Push brooms 

Dog Food 

Bike locks 

Tents 

Portable chargers 

Garbage cans 

Storage containers 

Fire extinguishers 

Foam mattress toppers 

Butane cans for camping stoves 

Cots or reclining lawn chairs 