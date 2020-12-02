How to support unsheltered people in the winter months

Inti Gonzalez/Youth Spirit Artworks

Living outside is never easy, but the rain and cold create additional burdens for unhoused people. The following is a list of items to keep on hand to help meet the immediate needs of unsheltered people during the winter months (and, for the most part, any time of year). These are all items that can be dropped off at an encampment, or handed to an individual in need.

In your backpack/handbag:

Socks

Underwear

Long underwear and thermal shirts

Undershirts

Antibacterial for first aid

Duct tape

Batteries

Bottled water

Garbage bags

Loaded Clipper cards or gift cards to places like Target, Home Depot, Shell, Chevron, Walmart, & McDonald’s

In your garage:

Tarps

Rain gear

Sleeping bags

Bleach

Clorox wipes

Push brooms

Dog Food

Bike locks

Tents

Portable chargers

Garbage cans

Storage containers

Fire extinguishers

Foam mattress toppers

Butane cans for camping stoves

Cots or reclining lawn chairs