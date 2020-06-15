“No justice? No peace.”

Our June/July cover.
Artwork based on photography by:
–Kit Castagne
–Beth LaBerge
–Brooke Anderson
–Ray Chavez
Designed by Aledelacosta
Alejandro is a bay-area artist living in Oakland. you can follow their work on Instagram at @aledelcaosta.
Street Spirit is an independent newspaper in the East Bay dedicated to covering homelessness and poverty from the perspective of those most impacted. Est. 1995. A publication of Youth Spirit Artworks.
