Legal notice: notice of class action settlement

Why Is There a Legal Notice in This Paper?

This Notice of Class Action is a shout out saying “Pay attention!”

If you are a homeless person who had your property taken by Caltrans in one of its sweeps of encampments in Berkeley, Oakland, and Emeryville you may be entitled to money to compensate you for what you lost. This is because Caltrans has been sued for wrongly taking and destroying people’s property.

The suit is called a “class action.” A “class action” is a legal case brought on behalf of a large group of people. “Class” just means group. “Action” means a lawsuit.

You may be part of the “class.” You should read the Notice of Class Action carefully. It will help you figure out if you are in the class and what your options are.

THIS IS THE IMPORTANT PART. IF YOU HAD YOUR BELONGINGS TAKEN BY CALTRANS BETWEEN DECEMBER 13, 2014 AND OCTOBER 31, 2019, YOU CAN PUT IN A CLAIM TO GET SOME MONEY FROM THE SETTLEMENT TO COMPENSATE YOU FOR WHAT YOU LOST.

To get more information about how to put in a claim, you can contact me at oneumann@ebcl.org or leave a message in my voicemail at 510-269-6615 or go to one of the offices of the Homeless Action Center at 3126 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley or 2601 San Pablo Ave., Oakland.

I am one of the attorneys who brought the case.