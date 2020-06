List of upcoming Bay Area Black Lives Matter protests

This list is our best estimation of the Black Lives Matter protests happening around the Bay Area. Street Spirit is re-publishing the list created by Sitara Bellam, who updates it daily. You can find the original list here. It may not be complete—if you see any errors or holes, please reach out to Sitara via email at sitara.bellam@gmail.com, or to Street Spirit at aboone@youthspiritartworks.org.

Before attending these events, please take the time to look into who’s organizing them and make your own judgment about whether they are truly centering Black voices and advocacy.

Last updated: 6/14 at 1:00 a.m.

Time | Location | Organizer

June 14 (Sunday)

11:30AM @ Sycamore Park, Danville | organizer: Suburban Moms for BLM, @makluth

| organizer: Suburban Moms for BLM, @makluth 12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net 12PM @ Great Hwy and Lincoln Way, San Francisco | organizer: @MagsIsMad & Lesbian moms, Family Friendly

| organizer: @MagsIsMad & Lesbian moms, Family Friendly 12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net 12:30 @ Danville Library, Danville | organizer: BIPOC, @wakeupdanville, speaker @alexandra_h20

| organizer: BIPOC, @wakeupdanville, speaker @alexandra_h20 1PM @ Julliard Park, Sonoma Ave past Santa Rosa Police Station, Santa Rosa | organizer: unknown, CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: unknown, CAR CARAVAN 1PM – late @ San Jose City Hall, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 2PM @ Great Meadow Park Fort Mason, San Francisco | organizer: marinajusticemarch.com

| organizer: marinajusticemarch.com 3PM – 5PM @ Escuela and El Camino, End Eagle Part, Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View | organizer: Fight The Hate Ministry, FAITH BASED FAMILY FRIENDLY MARCH

| organizer: Fight The Hate Ministry, FAITH BASED FAMILY FRIENDLY MARCH 7PM @ Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda | @youthactivistsofalameda, @alameda.blm.protest

June 15 (Monday)

12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net 4PM @ Niles Town Plaza, 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont | organizer: @camrynbrooks_

June 16 (Tuesday)

12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net 4PM @ JFK Park to El Cerrito City Hall / Police Dept, Richmond | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 5PM – 8PM @ Richmond City Council, 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond | organizer: SEIU Local 1021

June 17 (Wednesday)

3:30PM @ Mosswood Park to Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), Oakland | organizer: CURYJ young leaders, Oakland Black Youth Organizers

| organizer: CURYJ young leaders, Oakland Black Youth Organizers 4PM – 5PM @ Shattuck Ave and Vine St, Berkeley | organizer: r.espinoza24@gmail.com

June 19 (Friday)—JUNTEENTH

9AM @ 98th Ave and Edes, 9755 Edes Ave to Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: B.A.S.I.C Ministry, FREEDOMFEST CELEBRATION, 100 CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: B.A.S.I.C Ministry, FREEDOMFEST CELEBRATION, 100 CAR CARAVAN 10AM @ 1717 Middle Harbor Rd to Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland | organizer: The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, WEST COAST PORT SHUTDOWN

| organizer: The International Longshore and Warehouse Union, WEST COAST PORT SHUTDOWN 11AM – 1PM @ Santa Clara Juvenile Hall, 840 Guadalupe Pkwy, San Jose | organizer: Youth Hype, www.youthhype.org

| organizer: Youth Hype, www.youthhype.org 12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net 12PM @ Dublin Sports Grounds to Dublin Civic Center, Dublin | organizer: @astory03

| organizer: @astory03 12PM – 6PM @ Pioneer Park, Santa Rosa | organizer: Uplifting Black Leaders of Sonoma County, JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL

| organizer: Uplifting Black Leaders of Sonoma County, JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL 1PM -@ Alameda County Courthouse, Alameda | organizer: wsmith16, @s.raihaana, @yamsarchive

| organizer: wsmith16, @s.raihaana, @yamsarchive 1PM – 5PM @ Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: B.A.S.I.C Ministry, BLM RALLY

| organizer: B.A.S.I.C Ministry, BLM RALLY 1PM @ Tesla Factory, 45500 Fremont Blvd to City Hall, Fremont | organizer: blklivesmatter9@gmail.com, Tesla employees

| organizer: blklivesmatter9@gmail.com, Tesla employees 1PM – 3PM @ The Ferry Building off Embarcadero to SoMa West Skatepark, San Francisco | organizer: dbthaageneral, 3 MILE SKATE

| organizer: dbthaageneral, 3 MILE SKATE 1:30PM @ Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Ave to SJSU, San Jose | organizer: @WCO_BSU

| organizer: @WCO_BSU 3PM – 5PM @ Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara to San Jose State, Olympic Black Power Statue, San Jose | organizer: Spith Bay Black Coalition, @bravespace.sb, bracespacesantaclara@gmail.com

to San Jose State, Olympic Black Power Statue, | organizer: Spith Bay Black Coalition, @bravespace.sb, bracespacesantaclara@gmail.com 4PM @ Defremery Park, Oakland | organizer: Oakland Black Youth Organizers and Activists

| organizer: Oakland Black Youth Organizers and Activists 5PM @ Lake Merritt Columns, 599 El Embarcadero, Oakland | organizer: The Twerkaholicz

| organizer: The Twerkaholicz 5PM – 9PM @ Lake Merritt Amphitheatre, Oakland | organizer: @JuneteenthOakland, OPEN MIC

| organizer: @JuneteenthOakland, OPEN MIC 6PM @ San Francisco Aquatic park, San Francisco | organizer: members of South End Rowing Club, SWIMMERS FLOATING PROTEST, EXPERIENCED BAY SWIMMERS ONLY

June 20 (Saturday)

12PM @ San Leandro High School to San Leandro City Hall, San Leandro | organizer: San Leandro HS

| organizer: San Leandro HS 12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitakline@comcast.net 1PM – 5PM @ TBA, Oakland | organizer: Xirix “Laydie X”

| organizer: Xirix “Laydie X” 1PM @ 2509 Fordham St, East Palo Alto | organizer: @thahoodsquad, BBQ PROTEST, Celebrate Black 2020 Graduates

| organizer: @thahoodsquad, BBQ PROTEST, Celebrate Black 2020 Graduates 2PM – 4PM @ SOMA Rec Center, 270 6th between Howard and Folsom, San Francisco | organizer: bit.ly/3fhZEj8, HOOPERS! BRING YOUR BALL

June 27 (Saturday)

10:30AM @ Countrywood Shopping Center, 718 Bancroft Rd, CVS Parking Lot, Walnut Creek | organizer: unknown

June 28 (Sunday)

12PM @ 19th and Dolores, San Francisco | organizer: unknown, PRIDE IS A RIOT!

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

If someone you know is or has been arrested at a Bay Area protest, the hotline number for pro bono legal help is (415) 909-4NLG .

. Donate to the Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee Bail Fund: https://rally.org/covers/3YdX1E8gE2A

Bay Area Progressive Action Calendar: https://www.actiontogetherbayarea.org/calendar

FREE COVID-19 testing for protestors: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/ Available @ St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ellis St, San Francisco



THE ARCHIVES (because documentation is important and data is powerful):

May 31 (Sunday)

12PM – 1PM @ El Camino and Embarcadero, Palo Alto | organizer: community members, SILENT PROTEST

June 3 (Wednesday)

10AM @ Downtown Willow Glen, San Jose | organizer: local youth, @kupscup (IG) for more info

| organizer: local youth, @kupscup (IG) for more info 10AM – 12PM @ Starbucks Reserve, 624 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos | organizer: Los Gatos HS students

| organizer: Los Gatos HS students 12PM – 1:30PM @ Jack Farrell Park, 2509 Fordham St, East Palo Alto | organizer: local youth

| organizer: local youth 12PM @ San Jose Rose Garden to SJ Police Department, San Jose | CANCELLED DO NOT GO!

| CANCELLED DO NOT GO! 3PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

4PM – 6PM @ Mission High School, 3750 18th St, San Francisco | organizer: MHS students

| organizer: MHS students 4PM @ Hayward City Hall, Hayward | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 5PM @ San Mateo City Hall, or 330 W 20th Ave, San Mateo | organizer: Coalition Z, Sophia Heath

| organizer: Coalition Z, Sophia Heath 5PM – 6PM @ Emergency Tele-town Hall, Participant Dial-in: 8667570756 | organizer: NAACP

June 4 (Thursday)

11AM – 3PM @ South San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM @ Carnegie Park, 2155 Third St, Livermore | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 3PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

4PM @ Fernandez Park, 595 Tennent Ave, Pinole | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 4PM @ Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 4:30PM – 6:30PM @ Washington HS, Fremont | organizer: @cashkidddaniel & @renegade.feedings

| organizer: @cashkidddaniel & @renegade.feedings 4:30PM – 6:30PM @ 850 La Playa St, at Fulton, San Francisco | organizer: PACT, erin.feher@gmail.com

| organizer: PACT, erin.feher@gmail.com 5PM – 6PM @ Highway 1 and Mori Point Rd, Pacifica | organizer: Pacifica Professive Alliance

| organizer: Pacifica Professive Alliance 5PM – 6:30PM @ San Antonio Rd & El Camino Real, Mountain View | organizer: izzi.boustead@gmail.com

| organizer: izzi.boustead@gmail.com 6PM @ Campbell Community Center, 1 W Campbell Ave C-33, Campbell | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 6PM – 7PM @ NAACP Virtual Town Hall | organizer: SJ Silicon Valley NAACP

6PM – 8PM @Morgan Hill Community Center to 3rd St Promenade, Morgan Hill | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 7PM @ Downtown Morgan Hill, Morgan Hill | organizer: would like to stay anonymous

June 5 (Friday)

10AM @ Fairmont Hill 164th St to Lake Chabot Regional Park, San Leandro | organizer: @dylannb_artistry

| organizer: @dylannb_artistry 11AM @ Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland | organizer: BWOPA & OAACC

| organizer: BWOPA & OAACC 12PM – 4PM @ 7800 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland | organizer: @womensoundoff, SUPPLY DRIVE

| organizer: @womensoundoff, 12PM – 4PM @ Almaden Expressway and Coleman Rd, San Jose | organizer: @brynnacutright

| organizer: @brynnacutright 12PM – 2PM @ Los Altos High School, Los Altos | organizer: @kmoos12 and @maddieemacon

| organizer: @kmoos12 and @maddieemacon 12PM @ Pittsburg Marina, Pittsburg | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 12PM – 6PM @ Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: The Tree House

| organizer: The Tree House 1PM @ Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 2PM @ Amador Valley Community Park, 4301 Black Avenue, Pleasanton | organizer: neighbors

| organizer: neighbors 2:30PM @ Academy of Alameda, 401 Pacific Ave, Alameda | organizer: AOA Students and Staff

| organizer: AOA Students and Staff 3PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

3PM @ Los Gatos Town Plaza Park, Los Gatos | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 3PM @ Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa | organizer: Cheex Diaz & others

| organizer: Cheex Diaz & others 3PM @ 24th and Mission, San Francisco | organizer: Justice 4 Sean

| organizer: Justice 4 Sean 4PM – 6PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose | organizer: SJ Silicon Valley NAACP

| organizer: SJ Silicon Valley NAACP 4PM @ Encinal High School, 210 Central Ave, Alameda | organizer: @alameda.blm.protest

| organizer: @alameda.blm.protest 4PM @ 1536 Kirker Pass Rd, Clayton | organizer: @sydneyfoell

| organizer: @sydneyfoell 4PM @ Novato Park and Ride Parking Lot, Roland Blvd, Marin | organizer: Showing Up for Racial Justice

| organizer: Showing Up for Racial Justice 4:30PM @ San Francisco City Hall to Castro, San Francisco | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 5PM @ Outside Macy’s Downtown Sunnyvale, Redwood Square, Sunnyvale | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 5PM @ Los Gatos Town Plaza Park, Los Gatos | organizer: Presentation HS students

| organizer: Presentation HS students 5PM @ Santa Clara City Hall, 1500 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara | organizer: MENA folx, @buhtool

| organizer: MENA folx, @buhtool 5PM @ Embarcadero Plaza, 1 Market St, San Francisco | organizer: biker, BIKE RALLY

| organizer: biker, BIKE RALLY 6PM @ Lucky Supermarket, White & Aborn Rd, San Jose | organizer: Annie Williams (nextdoor)

| organizer: Annie Williams (nextdoor) 6PM – 8PM @ El Camino Real and Castro Street, Mountain View | organizer: lennysiegel@sonic.net

| organizer: lennysiegel@sonic.net 6PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose | organizer: unknown, MARCH to SJPD

| organizer: unknown, MARCH to SJPD 6:30PM @ Piper Park, 250 Doherty Dr, Larkspur | organizer: @american_equality

June 6 (Saturday)

9AM @ Rowland Blvd behind Target/Costco, Novato | organizer: unknown, CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: unknown, CAR CARAVAN 9:30AM @ Saratoga City Hall, 13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga | organizer: blmsaratoga@gmail.com

| organizer: blmsaratoga@gmail.com 9:30AM @ Lake Merritt and Hanover Ave at Lakeshore Ave, Oakland | organizer: Black Women led event, Unified Black Mothers Cry

| organizer: Black Women led event, Unified Black Mothers Cry 10AM – 12PM @ Hunters Point Expwy & Harney Way, San Francisco | organizer: SEIU Local

| organizer: SEIU Local 10AM – 11AM @ Berkeley Way and Walnut St near 2121 Berkeley Way West, Berkeley | organizer: WC4BL UC Berkeley UCSF JMP Chapter

| organizer: WC4BL UC Berkeley UCSF JMP Chapter 10AM @ E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 10AM @ Pacifica Community Center Parking Lot to Rockaway Beach, Pacifica | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 10AM – 11AM @ Reclaim Our Vote Webinar & Training | organizer: Reclaim Our Vote, https://tinyurl.com/ROVGeorgia20

11AM @ 901 E Santa Clara St, San Jose | organizer: African Community March

| organizer: African Community March 11AM @ Broadway and 455 7th St, Oakland | organizer: @min.skim, OAKLAND CLEAN UP

| organizer: @min.skim, OAKLAND CLEAN UP 11AM – 1PM @ Noe Valley Slow St, Sanchez and 24th St, San Francisco | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 11:30AM @ Lake Merritt, 2300 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland | organizer: Daghe, Larry June, Caheri, PEACE AND WELLNESS RUN

| organizer: Daghe, Larry June, Caheri, 12PM – 3PM @ 24th @ Mission St, San Francisco | organizer: Refuse Faciscm Bay Area

| organizer: Refuse Faciscm Bay Area 12PM @ The Depot on Miller Ave, Marin | organizer: Tam HS students

| organizer: Tam HS students 12PM @ 450 403 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond | organizer: WCCUSD educators, students & alumni

| organizer: WCCUSD educators, students & alumni 12PM – 3PM @ Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto | organizer: community

| organizer: community 12PM – 3PM @ 1210 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland | organizer: Uhuru Solidarity Movement

| organizer: Uhuru Solidarity Movement 12PM – 2PM @ Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco | organizer: @mimixzx

| organizer: @mimixzx 12PM @ Morgan Hill Cultural and Community Center, Morgan Hill | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 12PM @ Walnut Park to Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 12PM @ Frank G. Ogawa Plaza to Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: @juanonjuan10

| organizer: @juanonjuan10 1PM @ Civic Center Park, 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley | organizer: local students

| organizer: local students 1PM – 3PM @ North Capitol Ave and McKee Rd, San Jose | organizer: Santa Clara County Single Payer Healthcare Coalition, CAR RALLY

| organizer: Santa Clara County Single Payer Healthcare Coalition, 1PM – 4PM @ Almaden Expressway and Coleman Rd, San Jose | organizer: students

| organizer: students 1PM – 3PM @ Hayward Police Station, Hayward | organizer: MichaelChapman849@gmail.com

| organizer: MichaelChapman849@gmail.com 2PM – 6PM @ Hoover Park, Cupertino | organizer: South Bay BLM Allies & SJSU Black Honor Society

| organizer: South Bay BLM Allies & SJSU Black Honor Society 2PM @ Fremont Superior Court, 39439 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont | organizer: @cashkidddaniel & @renegade.feedings

| organizer: @cashkidddaniel & @renegade.feedings 2PM @ Todos Santos Plaza, Concord | organizer: Black + POC led, @concord.together

| organizer: Black + POC led, @concord.together 2PM @ EDOFF Memorial Bandstand at Lake Merritt, 666 Bellevue Ave, Oakland | organizer: SOBLACK Healing Circle

| organizer: SOBLACK Healing Circle 2PM – 4PM @ Oakland Athletic Club, 400 Mount Diablo Blvd, Lafayette | organizer: The Freeland Thompson and Teri Thompson

| organizer: The Freeland Thompson and Teri Thompson 3PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

3PM – 5PM @ S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 3PM @ Santa Rosa Junior College Lawn facing Mendocino, Santa Rosa | organizer: Black Voices of Sonoma County

| organizer: Black Voices of Sonoma County 3PM @ Hayward City Hall, 777 B St, Hayward | organizer: Black organized

| organizer: Black organized 3PM @ Pittsburg Civic Center, Pittsburg | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 3:30PM @ Malcolm X Elementary School, 17331 Prince St, Berkeley | organizer: jchang@cityofberkeley.info

| organizer: jchang@cityofberkeley.info 4PM @ Grove Park, 1730 Oregon St, Berkeley | organizer: @calbsu & @everything.thebrand

| organizer: @calbsu & @everything.thebrand 5:30PM – 8PM @ circle at Sonoma Valley High School, Sonoma | organizer: SVHS students

June 7 (Sunday)

10AM @ Dolores Park, San Francisco | organizer: Mothers Walking For Our Kids

| organizer: Mothers Walking For Our Kids 10AM @ San Leandro High School Parking Lot, San Leandro | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 10AM-11AM @ Newark Jr. High School Parking Lot, Newark | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 10:30AM @ Forest St and Shafter Ave, Oakland | organizer: Rockridge moms

| organizer: Rockridge moms 10:30AM – 12:30PM @ San Francisco Civic Center, Fulton St and Larkin St, San Francisco | organizer: Buddhists for BLM

| organizer: Buddhists for BLM 11AM – 1PM @ 388 9th St, Oakland Chinatown | organizer: oceaneastbay@gmail.com, CHINATOWN PICK IT UP

12PM @ Oakland Police Dept, 7th and Broadway, Oakland | organizer: Jasmine and Nancy (friends who are using their birthdays to gather friends to bring awareness)

| organizer: Jasmine and Nancy (friends who are using their birthdays to gather friends to bring awareness) 12PM – 1PM @ El Camino and Embarcadero, Palo Alto | organizer: community members, SILENT PROTEST

| organizer: community members, SILENT PROTEST 12PM @ 1023 Peralta Street, Oakland | organizer: Africans for Social Justice and Equal Rights, CARAVAN DRIVE THROUGH

| organizer: Africans for Social Justice and Equal Rights, CARAVAN DRIVE THROUGH 12:30PM @ 900 6th St, Vallejo | organizer: @ms_regina707, Black organized protest

| organizer: @ms_regina707, Black organized protest 1PM @ Lil Bobby Hutton Park, 16th Street, Oakland | organizer: The O.I.C.C., Muslims Stand with the Black Community

| organizer: The O.I.C.C., Muslims Stand with the Black Community 1PM @ Danville Library to Osage Station Park, Danville | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM @ Redwood HS, 395 Doherty Dr, Larkspur | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM – 4PM @ Glen Dr near White Hill MS, Fairfax | organizer: @boysenberry & @thequeerscorpio, CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: @boysenberry & @thequeerscorpio, CAR CARAVAN 1PM @ 2135 Clarke Ave, East Palo Alto | organizer: Youth United for Community Action (YUCA), VIGIL

| organizer: Youth United for Community Action (YUCA), VIGIL 2PM @ Lafayette Park Plaza, Lafayette | organizer: AUHSD students

| organizer: AUHSD students 2PM @ Bay St and Fillmore St, San Francisco | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 2PM @ White Memorial Plaza through Stanford Campus to Palo Alto City Hall, Palo Alto | organizer: unknown, RALLY FOR STANFORD’S DIVESTMENT

| organizer: unknown, RALLY FOR STANFORD’S DIVESTMENT 2PM @ Milpitas High School, Milpitas | organizer: My Roots are Rich

| organizer: My Roots are Rich 2PM @ City College of SF, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco | organizer: SF KIDS PEACE MARCH

| organizer: SF KIDS PEACE MARCH 2PM @ Children’s Fairyland Big Shoe around Lake Merritt, Oakland | organizer: @FairylandCA

| organizer: @FairylandCA 2PM – 5PM @ Milpitas City Hall, 455 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas | organizer: @myrootsarerich

| organizer: @myrootsarerich 3PM – 8PM @ San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

3PM – 9PM @ Veteran’s Memorial Park, Downtown Napa | organizer: People’s Collective for Change

| organizer: People’s Collective for Change 3PM – 5PM @ Winchester and Campbell Ave, Campbell | organizer: faith based community group

| organizer: faith based community group 3PM – 6PM @ Charles F Kennedy Park, 1333 Decoto Rd, Union City | organizer: Courtney Wilkerson

| organizer: Courtney Wilkerson 3PM – 5PM @ Peninsula Bay Area, HW 92, Half Moon Bay | organizer: Bridget Bertrand and Mimi Vilmenay

| organizer: Bridget Bertrand and Mimi Vilmenay 4PM @ Post Office, 4300 Black Ave, Pleasanton | organizer: community, CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: community, CAR CARAVAN 5PM @ Capuchino Public High, 1501 Magnolia Ave, San Bruno | organizer: Justice of Chinedu & Peninsula Democratic Socialists of America

| organizer: Justice of Chinedu & Peninsula Democratic Socialists of America 5PM @ Oscar Grant Plaza, Oakland | organizer: East Bay Bike Party, SOLIDARITY BIKE RIDE

| organizer: East Bay Bike Party, SOLIDARITY BIKE RIDE 6PM – 7PM @ Cowell’s Beach, 21 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz | organizer: unknown, PADDLE OUT

| organizer: unknown, PADDLE OUT 7PM @ Downtown Berkeley BART Entrance, Center St and Shattuck Ave, Berkeley | organizer: Barry Cowan

| organizer: Barry Cowan 7PM @ Lake Merritt Amphitheater, steps by courtyard, Oakland | organizer: unknown, VIGIL

| organizer: unknown, VIGIL 7PM – 7:45PM @ Skyline Gate Parking Lot, Skyline Blvd, Oakland | organizer: Annie Gardiner, CAR CARAVAN

June 8 (Monday)

12PM @ EVERY main courthouse in Bay Area | organizer: Bay Area Public Defender office

| organizer: Bay Area Public Defender office 12PM – 5PM @ Robert Livermore Park, 491 Loyola Way to Arroyo Bike Path, Livermore | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 12:15PM @ Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, 725 Court Street, Martinez | organizer: Public Defenders

| organizer: Public Defenders 2PM @ Lucky’s Parking Lot, 5000 Mowry Ave, Fremont | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 2PM @ Antioch City Park to Antioch Police Department, Antioch | organizer: OmgShag

| organizer: OmgShag 3PM @ Easter Hill United Methodist Church to Richmond City Hall, Richmond | organizer: Youth Solidarity Project

| organizer: Youth Solidarity Project 3PM – late @ San Jose City Hall, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 3:30PM – 5:30PM @ Elmhurst Middle School to 96th and Cherry St, Oakland | organizer: Oakland Black Youth Organizers, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Anti Police-Terror Project, ERIK SALGADO VIGIL

| organizer: Oakland Black Youth Organizers, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Anti Police-Terror Project, ERIK SALGADO VIGIL 4PM – 7PM @ Lincoln Ave and Willow St, San Jose | organizer: Willow Glen High School students

| organizer: Willow Glen High School students 4PM @ CV Blvd and Redwood Rd to Castro Valley Adobe Park, Castro Valley | organizer: @nadineratinho

| organizer: @nadineratinho 4PM @ Dragon Rouge Bistro Parking Lot, 2337 Blanding Ave, Alameda | organizer: Black mother, MOTHER AND CHILD MARCH

| organizer: Black mother, MOTHER AND CHILD MARCH 4PM @ Mountain Mike’s Parking Lot, Discovery Bay | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 4PM – 5PM @ Intersection of College and Ashby Ave, Berkeley | organizer: unknown, HONK AND WAVE

| organizer: unknown, HONK AND WAVE 4:30PM – 6:00PM @ Berkeley Arts Magnet Elementary School, Berkeley | organizer: BAM Elementary

| organizer: BAM Elementary 4:30PM @ Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa | organizer: youth-led

| organizer: youth-led 5PM – 6PM @ Park Blvd, 13 and 580 Freeways, Oakland | organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action

| organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action 5PM – 6PM @ Glen Canyon Ballpark, Elk St and Chenery St, San Francisco | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 6PM @ Oscar Grant Plaza, 14th & Broadway, Oakland | organizer: california@bamn.com

| organizer: california@bamn.com 6:15PM @ Pleasant Hill City Hall, 100 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hil l | organizer: Moms Against Racism – Contra Costa

l | organizer: Moms Against Racism – Contra Costa 6:30PM @ Richard Gamble Dog Park, Cole St, Cole Valley | organizer: unknown, VIGIL

| organizer: unknown, 7PM – 7:15PM @ McDonald Ave at Key Blvd and Cole St, Richmond/El Cerrito | organizer: unknown, GEORGE FLOYD VIGIL

June 9 (Tuesday)

9AM @ Contra Costa College, Student Drop Off Area, San Pablo | organizer: Contra Costa College, CAR CARAVAN

| organizer: Contra Costa College, CAR CARAVAN 11AM – 3PM @ Shell Gas Station, 5607 Almaden Expy, San Jose | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 11AM @ San Francisco City Hall, Polk Street Side, San Francisco | organizer: Phelicia Jones, Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community

| organizer: Phelicia Jones, Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community 12PM @ Walnut Park to Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 3PM – 5PM @ The Greenlining Institute, 360 14th St, Oakland | organizer: Brown Folx 4 Black Lives & The Greenlining Institute

| organizer: Brown Folx 4 Black Lives & The Greenlining Institute 4PM @ Antioch High School, Antioch | organizer: local, Black and NP-POC students

| organizer: local, Black and NP-POC students 4PM @ San Pablo Park to Berkeley High School, Berkeley | organizer: Berkeley High School students

| organizer: Berkeley High School students 5PM – 6PM @ Park Blvd, 13 and 580 Freeways, Oakland | organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action

| organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action 5PM – 10PM @ Cesar Chavez Plaza, 1 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community, BLM San Jose Memorial Service

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community, BLM San Jose Memorial Service 5PM @ King Middle School to Berkeley City Hall, Berkeley | organizer: www.B4RJ.org, Kids Bike 4 Racial Justice

| organizer: www.B4RJ.org, Kids Bike 4 Racial Justice 5PM @ Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park, 1 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose | organizer: @hiitsalexis, GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL

| organizer: @hiitsalexis, GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL 6PM – 8PM @ Winchester Blvd and Campbell Ave, Campbell | organizer: community members

June 10 (Wednesday)

10AM – 2PM @ Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland | organizer: Bay Area Community Services

| organizer: Bay Area Community Services 12PM @ Walnut Park to Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM – 3:30PM @ Jefferson High School to Daly City Police Dept, Daly City | organizer: Jordan Hill, @_hilljorden

| organizer: Jordan Hill, @_hilljorden 2PM – 4PM @ La Escuelita Elementary School, 1050 2nd Ave, Oakland | organizer: @blackorganizingproject

| organizer: @blackorganizingproject 2PM @ Gran Oriente Filipino Hotel to I-Hotel Kearny St, San Francisco | organizer: Filipinos for BLM

| organizer: Filipinos for BLM 3PM – late @ San Jose City Hall, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 5PM – 6PM @ Park Blvd, 13 and 580 Freeways, Oakland | organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action

| organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action 6PM @ Northgate Mall to Civic Center, San Rafael | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 6PM – 6:30 @ Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: collection of local dancers, photographers and community members

| organizer: collection of local dancers, photographers and community members 6PM – 8PM @ Winchester Blvd and Campbell Ave, Campbell | organizer: community members

| organizer: community members 6:30PM – 8:30PM @ Walgreens on Fruitvale and Foothill to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s house, Oakland | organizer: youth-led, dwayne@iceehouse.com, jessica@iceehouse.com, & shaylah_ellis@my.hnu.edu

June 11 (Thursday)

9AM @ 760 Market Street, Santa Clara | organizer: @Tessa-Johnson-42

| organizer: @Tessa-Johnson-42 12:30PM @ Alameda Police Station, 1555 Oak St, Alameda | organizer: @alameda.blm.protest, SIT-IN PROTEST

| organizer: @alameda.blm.protest, SIT-IN PROTEST 1PM @ Highland Hospital, 1411E 31st St, Oakland | organizer: unknown, #LETBRIANNASPEAK, #JUSTICE4ERIKSALGADO

| organizer: unknown, #LETBRIANNASPEAK, #JUSTICE4ERIKSALGADO 1PM @ Twin Peaks to Market St, San Francisco | organizer: local skaters, BOMB HILLS for BLM

| organizer: local skaters, BOMB HILLS for BLM 3PM – late @ MLK Library, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 3PM @ 1251 3rd St, San Francisco | organizer: Academy and SOTA BSU

| organizer: Academy and SOTA BSU 4PM @ Palo Alto City Hall, Palo Alto | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 4PM @ UC San Francisco, Mission Bay and Parnassus Ave, San Francisco | organizer: Humans of UCSF, PEACEFUL SIT-IN

| organizer: Humans of UCSF, PEACEFUL SIT-IN 4PM – 6PM @ Tiburon Dog Park across Reed School, Tiburon | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 5PM – 6PM @ Park Blvd, 13 and 580 Freeways, Oakland | organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action

| organizer: Glenview Area Groups for Action 5:30 – 6:30 @ El Cerrito Plaza Bart Station, El Cerrito | organizer: El Cerrito Progressives, CAR AND BIKE CARAVAN

| organizer: El Cerrito Progressives, CAR AND BIKE CARAVAN 5:30PM @ Santa Clara Civic Center, 70 W Hedding St, San Jose | organizer: SEI Local 521, CARAVAN

| organizer: SEI Local 521, CARAVAN 6PM – 8PM @ Winchester Blvd and Campbell Ave, Campbell | organizer: community members

| organizer: community members 7:45PM @ CPMC VNC Campus, 1101 Van Ness Ave to SF City Hall, San Francisco | organizer: Nurses for Racial Justice

June 12 (Friday)

12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net 3PM – late @ San Jose City Hall, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 3:30PM – 6:30PM @ Jackson Park, 2430 Encinal Ave, Alameda | organizer: Matt Haze Kaftor, Save The Rave, DANCE IN THE STREETS FOR REVOLUTION

| organizer: Matt Haze Kaftor, Save The Rave, DANCE IN THE STREETS FOR REVOLUTION 4PM @ Lake Merritt Drum Circle Area, Oakland | organizer: youth-led, HYPHY PROTEST FOR BLACK POWER

| organizer: youth-led, HYPHY PROTEST FOR BLACK POWER 4PM @ Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco | organizer: Selam A & Jess M, Women In Solidarity for Justice & Equality

| organizer: Selam A & Jess M, Women In Solidarity for Justice & Equality 5PM @ Geneva Ave and San Jose Ave towards Mission St, San Francisco | organizer: John Avalos, Raquel Redondiez, Winnie Porter, Rosa Shields, Charlie Sciammas, Jeantelle Laberinto, Amy Aguilera, Alvin Adrian Lee

| organizer: John Avalos, Raquel Redondiez, Winnie Porter, Rosa Shields, Charlie Sciammas, Jeantelle Laberinto, Amy Aguilera, Alvin Adrian Lee 5PM @ Albert Park Ln and B St, San Rafael | organizer: youth-led

| organizer: youth-led 5PM @ Jack Farrell Park, 2509 Fordham St, East Palo Alto | organizer: PeniAlliance for Justice & Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

| organizer: PeniAlliance for Justice & Peninsula Peace and Justice Center 5:30PM @ Jefferson Square Park, 618 Jefferson St to Oakland City Hall, Oakland | organizer: Young Black Professionals, MARCH AND CARAVAN

| organizer: Young Black Professionals, MARCH AND CARAVAN 6PM – 8PM @ Winchester Blvd and Campbell Ave, Campbell | organizer: community members

June 13 (Saturday)

10AM @ Rohnert Park Community Center, Rohnert Park, Sonoma County | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 11AM @ Gazebo on First St, Benicia | organizer: @xoxo_journeyy

| organizer: @xoxo_journeyy 11AM – 2PM @ Rockridge Bart Station to UC Berkeley Sproul Plaza, Berkeley | organizer: SEIU Local 1021, SF Labor Council, Contra Costa Labor Council, San Mateo Labor Council, and Alameda Labor Council

| organizer: SEIU Local 1021, SF Labor Council, Contra Costa Labor Council, San Mateo Labor Council, and Alameda Labor Council 11AM @ Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center bike sculpture, Morgan Hill | organizer: unknown, CHILDREN’S MARCH

| organizer: unknown, CHILDREN’S MARCH 12PM – 1PM, Northwest Bernal heights on Mission St. between Cesar Chavez and Precita, San Francisco | organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net

| organizer: Anita Kline, anitaklin@comcast.net 12PM – 1PM @ Henry Schmidt Park, 555 Los Padres Blvd, Santa Clara | organizer: @reemrahman, SANTA CLARA KIDS MARCH

| organizer: @reemrahman, SANTA CLARA KIDS MARCH 12PM @ Walnut Park to Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 12PM – 3PM @ Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland | organizer: Karina Rodegeb and Shai White, BLM ART FUNDRAISER

| organizer: Karina Rodegeb and Shai White, BLM ART FUNDRAISER 1PM @ Henry J Kaiser Convention Center Parking Lot, 10 10th St, Oakland | organizer: QueerArtsCenter.com, BLAQ ARTED, Queer Healing Arts Center, We Are The Ones, @theblackbayarea, and more, RIDE FOR JUSTICE for Black Trans Femmes, Gender Non Conforming, Nonbinary, Women of All Genders

| organizer: QueerArtsCenter.com, BLAQ ARTED, Queer Healing Arts Center, We Are The Ones, @theblackbayarea, and more, RIDE FOR JUSTICE for Black Trans Femmes, Gender Non Conforming, Nonbinary, Women of All Genders 1PM @ Waterfront Park, Martinez | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM – 3PM @ Burton Park Northside, San Carlos | organizer: unknown

| organizer: unknown 1PM – late @ San Jose City Hall, San Jose | organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community

| organizer: various Black organizations, svnjose.com/community 1PM – 4PM @ Doherty Dr and Magnolia Ave, Larkspur | organizer: 2 Marin College students

| organizer: 2 Marin College students 1PM @ Santa Rosa Junior College Front Lawn, Santa Rosa | organizer: Love and Light Movement for Change, SILENT MARCH DRUM-LED PROTEST

| organizer: Love and Light Movement for Change, SILENT MARCH DRUM-LED PROTEST 3PM @ Vallejo City Hall, 555 Santa Clara St to Vallejo Police Dept, 111 Amador St, Vallejo | organizer: Vessels of Vallejo

| organizer: Vessels of Vallejo 5:30PM @ 324 Railroad Ave near New Mecca Cafe, Pittsburg | organizer: unknown